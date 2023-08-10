Local optometrist is offering free eye screenings

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — Coastal Clear Eyecare will be having free screenings for two days in honor of Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month.

On Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Thursday, August 24, parents are able to take their children to check their eyesight.

Appointment slots are limited.

For more information, call (904) 663-0903 or visit coastalcleareyecare.com.

Costal Clear Eyecare is located at 155 Fountains Way, Suite 11, St. Johns FL.

