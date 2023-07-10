Sulzbacher offers hot weather relief in Downtown Jacksonville

Jacksonville, Fla. — Help is available for Jacksonville’s homeless population looking to escape the sweltering heat.

Sulzbacher’s Urban Rest Stop is open daily until 5:30 p.m.

It provides air-conditioned areas for people who do not have beds in the shelter.

Water, meals and medical care are also available.

On any day when temperatures reach 95 degrees or above, unsheltered women can stay overnight at the rest stop located at 611 East Adams Street.

Unsheltered men can stay overnight at the City Rescue Mission located at 234 West State Street.

Sulzbacher provides several services for the city’s homeless, including daily meals, medical care, safe shelter, job training and job placement.

For more information, visit www.sulzbacherjax.org.

