Summer at the Cummer community event series finally kicks off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens kicks off the much anticipated Summer at the Cummer community event series.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors to the Museum will enjoy free admission and fun with live music by Conner Hickey and Akia Uwanda, unique hands-on art-making experiences, storytellers, lawn games, and more.

Summer at the Cummer runs from July 7 through September 8 every Friday evening.

