Summer Reading Volunteer Opportunities

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — If you are willing to spend a little time this summer helping others, there is an opportunity waiting for you! St. Johns County is looking for community members to assist once a week in the summer reading program in the St. Johns County School District. Hours are flexible. If you are traveling this summer, you can help while you are in town.

“There are students who can greatly benefit from the help of those willing to give just a small amount of their time,” said Cheryl Freeman, RSVP director. “Assistance from community volunteers can make all the difference in helping these students succeed.”

Orientation will be provided, and background screening will be performed free of charge. For more information, contact RSVP at (904) 547-3952 or Cheryl.Freeman@stjohns.k12.fl.us.

