Sunset cruise for marine education

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Sunset Cruise for a Cause raises funds for the Florida Water Warriors, with a mission to provide equitable marine science education for all. Sunset Cruise for a Cause is on Saturday, April 27th from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., departing from the Camachee Cove Yacht Harbor in St. Augustine.

“Florida Water Warriors believes that every child deserves to share in the wondrous experience that is marine science,” shares Jadick, who also runs Florida Water Tours and Floating Food Co. “We provide science field trips that allow kids to actually be a scientist for a day. These hands-on experiences build confidence, create an understanding of the world, and show children the importance of a well-balanced and protected ecosystem.”

Sunset Cruise for a Cause is a fundraising event designed to unite the community through the shared goal of education and conservation. The evening begins Saturday, April 27th at 6pm with a dockside silent auction. Complimentary wine and light refreshments will be provided. At 7:30pm, it’s all aboard for a 90-minute sunset cruise on the stunning Tolomato and Matanzas Rivers.

Guests can look for wildlife, admire St. Augustine’s historic landmarks, and watch the sun set behind the cityscape while grazing on bespoke charcuterie boards by Floating Food Company. Sunset Cruise for a Cause departs from Dock A-19 at Camachee Cove Yacht Harbor, 107 Yacht Club Drive in St. Augustine. Tickets may be purchased here.

Sunset Cruise for a Cause is still seeking sponsors. Florida Water Warriors offers four sponsorship levels, each designed to offer marketing benefits, including social media exposure, radio spotlights, signage, tickets, and speaking opportunities. Businesses can invest in a multimodal marketing opportunity while supporting Florida Water Warrior’s 2024 educational season. To inquire about sponsorship opportunities, email flwwarriors@gmail.com. Photos to accompany press release can be found here.

“Our team is passionate about investing in our youth and providing unique educational opportunities,” says Jadick. “Sunset Cruise with a Cause is a wonderful opportunity for local businesses, organizations, and the community to support our local students and the environment.”

