Suspect arrested after man found dead inside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded on Tuesday to 3100 Breve Drive in reference to a person shot.

When they arrived, JSO found a man inside a home with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

JSO’s Homicide Unit, Crime Scene Unit, and partners from the State Attorney’s Office responded to conduct their respective investigations.

Once JSO homicide detectives finished their interviews, the suspect Darryl Lamont Smith II was identified.

The suspect was arrested for murder and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

