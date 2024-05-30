Suspect responsible for allegedly injuring two troopers in multi-county high-speed chase identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers are recovering after suffering minor injuries in a high-speed chase that spanned multiple counties on northbound I-95 Wednesday night.

The troopers have been released from the hospital, and the suspect has been identified as 42-year-old Alexandria Mason, according to records from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident began when Mason, driving a pickup truck, fled from three FHP units and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit took place along I-95, ending after FHP successfully executed a PIT maneuver near Atlantic Boulevard. The maneuver caused Mason’s vehicle to collide with an SUV. Fortunately, the driver of the SUV was not injured.

Mason, who had an outstanding warrant from Citrus County, was charged with driving under the influence.

Additional charges include reckless driving, aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen firearm.

FHP Spokesperson Dylan Bryan confirmed the charges, stating, “Facing charges for reckless driving, driving under the influence, aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, and in possession of a stolen firearm.”

Mason is currently booked into Duval County Jail with a bond set at $2,150.

