Local

Suspect search underway following shooting in Ortega area

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Police Tape (Brittney Donovan)

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Jacksonville, Fl — A shooter is on the run following an encounter with a man in the Ortega area of Jacksonville’s westside.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking witnesses and video surveillance following the shooting around 11:30 pm Tuesday.

According to JSO a man in his 50s walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. The man is in critical but stable condition.

JSO says the man was involved in an altercation when he was shot several times in the area of Catoma Street and Timuquana Road. The victim was shot in the chest, arm and finger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at (904) 360-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.


Rich Jones

Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

Most Read