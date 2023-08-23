Suspect search underway following shooting in Ortega area

Jacksonville, Fl — A shooter is on the run following an encounter with a man in the Ortega area of Jacksonville’s westside.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking witnesses and video surveillance following the shooting around 11:30 pm Tuesday.

According to JSO a man in his 50s walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. The man is in critical but stable condition.

JSO says the man was involved in an altercation when he was shot several times in the area of Catoma Street and Timuquana Road. The victim was shot in the chest, arm and finger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at (904) 360-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.



