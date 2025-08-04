Suspected burglar hospitalized after being shot by homeowner: Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of trying to break into a home was shot Monday afternoon by a Jacksonville homeowner, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO says that it responded to Cahoon Road South at around 12:10 pm after receiving a report about a person shot.

A homeowner told police that he had confronted someone who was trying to burglarize his home.

A short time later, a man in his mid-30s walked into a local urgent care with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to JSO, before being taken to a hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. He is now listed as being in stable condition.

JSO said that it is unclear if the homeowner will face any charges, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Investigators are collecting video and witness accounts to confirm details of the incident.

