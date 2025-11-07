Suspected serial child sexual abuser may have Jacksonville victims, Florida sheriff says

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A man arrested in Hernando County is accused of sexually abusing children, and some of the victims may be from the Jacksonville area, deputies say.

Nathan Holmberg is charged with capital sexual battery and production of child pornography, Hernando County Sheriff Al Neinhuis first announced last week.

On Friday, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax that at this point in the investigation, they know of at least eight victims who may have been abused by Holmberg, and one of the victims is from the Jacksonville area.

Holmberg lived in Jacksonville from 2011 to 2015. He was arrested locally and accused of sexual battery on a child, but pleaded guilty to child abuse and was sentenced to five years probation.

Deputies said he may have worked as a babysitter, nanny, coach, and church counselor.

If you think you might suspect someone who is a a victim of this individual, please do not share information on social media and instead use the contact information below. Email Tips@hernandosheriff.org or call 352-797-3899

