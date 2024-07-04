Suspects identified in 2 of 3 St. Patrick’s Day shootings, Jacksonville Beach police say

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Suspects have been identified in two of the three shootings that happened in Jacksonville Beach on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said in the June 2024 edition of its “News You Can Use” newsletter that the cases are being presented to the State Attorney’s Office.

The department also said it is looking to get arrest warrants.

One person was killed and three others were injured in the three unrelated shootings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JBPD said it is still working on the homicide investigation into the shooting that killed 21-year-old James Jones III.

“The homicide investigation is still very active, and leads are being worked each day,” JBPD said in the newsletter.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Since the shootings, the Jacksonville Beach City Council voted unanimously against approving a proposed crowd ordinance and suspending permits for special events.

The shootings were preceded by a group of about 400 teens gathering on the beach for boxing matches, 7-on-7 football, and a contest to see who could get “the drunkest.”

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.