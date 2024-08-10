Swimmers from Bolles win 6 medals at 2024 Paris Olumpics

PARIS — Six medals were won at the 2024 Paris Olympics by swimmers with ties to the Bolles School in Jacksonville.

According to the school, if Bolles were represented as a country, it would rank sixth in total swimming medals in 2024.

The following swimmers with a connection to the school brought home medals:

McKenna de Bever (Sharks/Peru)

Caeleb Dressel (Sharks/USA)

Martin Espernberger ‘22 (Austria)

Lucero Mejia Arce ‘26 (Guatemala)

Sabrina Lyn ‘23 (Jamaica)

Ryan Murphy ‘13 (USA)

Bolles Swimming has been represented at every Olympics since 1972, producing a total of 67 Olympians.

