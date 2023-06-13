Take advantage of the Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What better way is there to celebrate summertime than to save some money?

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Florida Department of Revenue’s 2023 Florida Freedom Summer Sales Tax Holiday started on May 29 and will run until Sept. 4, 2023.

Admissions to music events, sporting events, state park annual passes, camping supplies, fishing supplies, and general outdoor supplies are just some of the items and events that are exempt from sales tax.

It’s important to know that the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airports.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For a complete of items that are included in the tax-free holiday and a list of important questions and answers click here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.