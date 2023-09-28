Taste wine under the full moon in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSINE, Fla — Get ready to usher in Autumn with some specialty wines with Casa De Devino 57′s Full Moon Wine Tasting on September 28th.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Over 20 specially curated boutique wines will be served, accompanied by savor cheese and charcuterie samples, and live music.

Tickets are $45 per person.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to get your tickets.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.