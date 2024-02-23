Teen arrested on capital sexual battery charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Friday, February 9, 2024, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office received information claiming that a man had sexually battered a child younger than 12-years-old.

As detectives followed up and investigated this incident, they discovered the adult male suspect was also involved sexually with another juvenile.

Both incidents occurred in the Lakeshore area on the Westside of Jacksonville. The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Jeremiah A. Richards.

On February 14, 2024, Richards was located and arrested for Capital Sexual Battery and Lewd and Lascivious Battery.

Currently JSO is seeking additional information from the public to help identify any other potential victims.

If you have or know someone who has information to assist in this investigation, please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Special Assault Unit at 904-630-2168 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

