Teen dies in St. Johns County crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old Hastings man is dead after a crash early Monday. The wreck occurred just before 2 a.m. on State Road 207 at Deerpark Boulevard.

The teen was traveling south on State Road 207 when he crashed into the rear of a pickup truck, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states.

The teen, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the front windshield, the news release states. The driver of the pickup truck, a 58-year-old Flagler Beach man, was not injured.

