Teen leaders debut mental health board game at UF Health Jacksonville Summit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teen leaders with the I’m A Star Foundation will debut an original mental health board game during a youth-led summit on March 28. The event, held at UF Health Jacksonville, aims to help families discuss stress, anxiety, and emotional wellness.

The game, titled “Perspective Switch,” was designed by students to facilitate communication between children and adults. This project is part of a broader effort by middle and high school students to address the youth mental health crisis through interactive tools and peer-led sessions.

The summit will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UF Health Jacksonville Health Science Building, located at 653 8th Street West. Organizers noted that the most active portions of the event for those wishing to see the board game in use will occur between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Participants in the “Perspective Switch” sessions will engage in role-reversal exercises where teens and adults “step into each other’s shoes.” The foundation designed this specific mechanic to help families open up and learn how to grow together by understanding different viewpoints.

In addition to the board game debut, the summit includes sessions on resilience and coping skills led by youth.

The foundation is also using the event to launch new features for its EmpowerME wellness app. Among the new digital offerings is a wellness-focused cooking show intended to provide additional health resources for users.

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