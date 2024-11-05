Teen missing in Callahan

Yulee, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing teenager.

Malachi Lane Davis, 15, was last seen by his parents on Monday, Nov. 4, around 10:30 a.m. at a home on Quail Road in Callahan.

Since then, he’s been seen in Downtown Callahan and Ewing Park.

He was wearing a bright blue shirt with a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black and white Vans shoes.

If you’ve seen Malachi or know where he might be, call the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office at 904-225-5174 or email Deputy J. Hall at jahall@nassauso.com.

