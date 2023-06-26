Teen missing from Clay County, Sheriff’s Office asks for community’s help

CLAY COUNTY, F;a — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 15-year-old Gage Williams.

Gage has brown hair and green eyes. He is 6′0 tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Authorities say that he was last seen walking on El Dorado Road around 7:00 p.m. He was wearing a blue Columbia fishing shirt and black shorts

If you have seen Gage or have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-264-6512.

You can also submit a SaferWatch tip via the SaferWatch App.

