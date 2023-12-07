Teen shot after getting snacks, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a person in their lates teens shot on 1200 Paperbank Place Thursday morning.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital by family and has been treated and released.

The initial investigation revealed the victim was walking to a local convenience store to get snacks.

While doing so, he was approached by two suspects in a gray vehicle.

The suspects exited the vehicle and asked the victim what he had as if they were going to rob him. The victim advised he didn’t have anything and started running away from the suspects.

While running, several shots were fired, and the victim was grazed on the leg.

Detectives are on scene speaking with witnesses and canvassing the area for video surveillance. JSO asks that anyone with information about the incident contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or via email at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

