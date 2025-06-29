JSO investigating shooting at house party on Westside of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday morning that a teenager was shot at a house party Saturday night on Jacksonville’s Westside.

JSO said it happened just after 9 p.m. on Rensselaer Avenue. The teen was shot in the leg and arm but is expected to be okay.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JSO said the teen was at a party when someone started shooting. They don’t know who the shooter is yet and haven’t made any arrests.

Police are talking to neighbors and looking for video in the area.

JSO says there is no ongoing threat to the public.

If you have any information, call JSO at 904-630-0500.

