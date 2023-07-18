Teen shot inside car in parking lot near Longhorn Steakhouse in Arlington, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that a teenager was accidentally shot inside a car near the Arlington Longhorn Steakhouse Monday night.

According to JSO, at around 9:00 p.m. on July 17, officers reported a 19-year-old male shot at the scene near the 9000 block of Arlington Expressway.

The 19-year-old was reportedly shot in the shoulder and suffered non-life-threatening injuries inside the parking lot near a Long Horn Steak House.

The victim was transported inside the car he was shot to a nearby hospital.

At this time, officers are reporting it to be an accidental shooting due to mishandling of a firearm, but are investigating if the victim or another person inside the vehicle discharged the firearm.

Detectives are using a search warrant on the vehicle to learn more information.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated when details arrive.

