Teenager shot on Jacksonville’s Northside

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night on the 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue West.

The victim, who police described as an adult man in his late teens, was shot one time around 9 p.m.

No suspect has been named.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Argument leads to gunfire in Argyle

Call JSO if you know anything about what happened.

You can reach them at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.