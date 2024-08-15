Teenagers eligible for scholarships through MOCA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For MOCA’s 100th anniversary, graduating high school seniors on the Teen Art Council 2024-25 can apply for the Vystar MOCA Centennial Scholarship.

The scholarship is in partnership with the Florida Prepaid College Foundation. It’s to help study for a Bachelor of Arts in the Department of Art, Art History and Design at the University of North Florida, commencing Fall 2025.

The Teen Art Council is a group of volunteers aimed at empowering high school students by creating programming by and for teens. The council meets twice a month.

Members also earn volunteer hours.

Applications for the 2024-25 Teen Art Council are open through Aug. 29. Decisions will be emailed the day after.

For more information, click here.

