Temporary overnight closures for JEA pavement project on San Jose Boulevard

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA) completed repairs to the water main that was 24 inches long in San Jose Boulevard.

JEA announced they are now moving to the restoration phase, in which they will be paving and stripping the area they worked on.

There will be lane closures overnight that will affect multiple lanes for three consecutive days.

The lane closures are estimated to start on June 16 from 8:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and be completed by June 19.

JEA is asking all drivers to follow signs, detours around the area being worked on, and expect delays.

