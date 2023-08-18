“There’s like butterflies everywhere:” College freshmen move in at the University of North Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of college freshmen at the University of North Florida started moving into their dorms on Friday.

And for many college freshmen, move-in day comes with quite a few emotions.

“There’s like butterflies everywhere,” said student, Diamond Llanos.

“I am so excited, ready to move in,” said student Tiana Mcgough.

For parents like Gary Randolph, he says his daughter is the first girl to move out of the house.

“I’m excited for her but also emotions haven’t really hit me hit me yet,” said Randolph.

The University of North Florida said as of Friday there are 3,708 residents assigned and they can accommodate all first-year students who have indicated a desire to live on campus.

But last year, that was not the case.

Action News Jax told you that one student got an email from the UNF admissions office just 10 days before starting the fall term. it said he was placed on a waitlist for on-campus housing for fall 2022.

UNF President Dr. Moez Limayem said as the university grows student enrollment, the administration is matching those needs by expanding housing.

“We are very excited because that not just will accommodate our brightest students but also, we are relieving a little bit of the tension of other dorms,” said Dr. Limayem.

UNF also told Action News Jax the University is currently working on designs to build a residence hall for honors students that will have over 500 beds, and they expect to begin construction early next year.

