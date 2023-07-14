JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A historic theatre downtown is getting a makeover. Renovations are happening now inside the Florida Theatre.

With more than 1,800 seats, the theatre first opened its doors 96 years ago.

“The longevity of the building, it’s an iconic part of downtown,” said the Florida Theatre President, Numa Saisselin.

With the venue’s 100-year anniversary approaching, it’s getting a facelift.

“We are in the middle of what has turned out to be a 4-year 5-billion-dollar project,” said Saisselin.

Saisselin said over the last three years, they’ve replaced the theatre’s seats and put in a new stage lighting system and sound system.

Now they are getting to work on the $8 million part of that project.

Inside the main auditorium is where most of the renovations are taking place, adding a new paint coat and repairing all the flaking and peeling on the walls and the ceiling.

“They are going to see a place that’s a little more alive,” said Saisselin.

They are also replacing the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning plant and renovating all the bathrooms.

The theatre is set to open back up in late October.

“When a show is at the Florida theatre it’s an extra special experience,” said Saisselin. “We want to make sure that experience remains for our children and our grandchildren for the next 100 years.”

