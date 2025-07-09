‘They own the game’: Cybersecurity experts warn Rubio AI incident exposes risk to national security

Three foreign dignitaries recently got calls from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Only it wasn’t Rubio, it was AI.

That’s according to the US Department of State.

The incident is raising new concerns about the potential misuse of AI technology.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“They could have done something with it, but they didn’t. They just wanted to show that they own the platform. They own the game,” said Bezalel Eithan Raviv, CEO of Lionsgate Network.

Raviv’s company is dedicated to fighting back against online scams.

“We’ve seen dozens of cases where people have been victimized using very simple AI tools that are actually available to everyone,” said Raviv.

Raviv argued the latest case involving Rubio highlights a major threat to national security that he fears the government is not properly prepared for.

“Imagine the risk, a fake president getting access to nuclear codes,” said Raviv.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

And, the threat of AI’s improper use by bad actors goes beyond national security.

Scams targeting ordinary people are also becoming more sophisticated through the use of technology.

States such as Florida have done some things in recent years to address AI concerns, requiring disclosures on campaign ads that use AI and other laws fighting against deep fake porn.

Raviv suggested more could also be done to hold companies accountable for the improper use of AI on their platforms.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

But he argued at the end of the day, laws are only as effective as the technology backing their enforcement when it comes to dealing with AI crimes.

“We need a new approach to security, new approach to verification, authentication, and asset security,” said Raviv.

He said he believes there needs to be a significantly greater investment in AI as a component of cybersecurity itself, essentially fighting fire with fire.

“Unless we want to raise the white flag and say we’re out, take over. That will be the other option,” said Raviv.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.