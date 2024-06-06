Thieves steal over $25,000 worth of football equipment from little league association

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Henry Brown Athletic Association, a little league association on the Eastside, is scrambling after its president said someone broke into its storage container and stole most of the club’s equipment.

The president told Action News Jax that it’s going to cost him over $25,000 to replace what was stolen.

On April 5th, the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a burglary on the Eastside of Jacksonville.

“They broke into the concession stand. They broke the locks on that. They cut the locks on the container and cut the locks on the lighthouse,” HBAA President Tercel McKenzie said,

McKenzie said the thieves cut the locks on this container. It holds all of the association’s equipment.

“It’s so much stolen that it got us discombobulated. It’s still the same way that they left it,” McKenzie said,

McKenzie said mostly his sports gear was stolen, including Helmets, shoulder pads, and gloves.

For six years, McKenzie has helped supply over 200 kids with athletic gear. He had to use his own money to make this happen each year.

”In here, you don’t see 70 or 80 helmets or 70 or 80 shoulder pads. We haven’t tallied, because we are disgusted just that bad that somebody would do the kids like this,” according to McKenzie.

McKenzie wonders why someone would steal from an association that’s there to help the youth.

“If a person is doing something positive, don’t slow up their momentum. If you can’t help, don’t hurt it,” he mentioned.

The president of the association told Action News Jax’s Nicholas Brooks they started a GoFundMe account. You can donate here.

