Third annual St. John’s County ‘Israel Friendship Day’ reinforces show of solidarity

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is showing solidarity with Israel.

On Tuesday morning, county leaders recognized the third annual St. Johns County “Israel Friendship Day.” Local Jewish groups along with county government leaders gave speeches.

“At a time when our friends in Israel are mourning the loss of their loved one, St. Johns County is in mourning with the,” SJC Board of County Commission Chairman, Christian Whitehurst, said. “This year, our celebration of Israel Friendship Day has taken on a new level of significance. We want to send a clear and strong message that we stand side by side to support the Israeli people, in their time of need.”

Rabbi Ben Dyme with Beth El The Beaches Synagogue said they continue to stand in solidarity with Israel.

“It’s hard to know how to and what words to use to reach to it,” Rabbi Dyme said. “But we stand with out family and friends in Israel and we are with them.”

In honor of the county’s “Israel Friendship Day” a new art installation will be displayed at the St. Johns County Administration Building. These images celebrate Israel’s 75th anniversary and portray the early decades of the country’s independence.

