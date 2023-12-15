This month’s JSO Cold Case Spotlight: The death of Sheila D. Hughes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office continues to seek justice for crime victims and their loved ones,, both old and new, they must also continue their campaign, “Cold Case Spotlight.”

This monthly feature spotlights a murder that JSO has classified as a cold case. The agency’s goal is that this may lead to information that will assist in the identifying of a suspect(s) and in turn help bring some closure to those impacted by these senseless crimes.

Sheila Hughes was 37-years-old at the time of her death in 1999. She was living in a dethatched garage turned apartment on the eastside, where the crime occured.

Hughes’ family knew something was wrong when they realized they had not yet seen her that morning. Police state that Hughes would normally arise around 11a.m. to greet her mother and have breakfast.

The victim’s nephew was sent into the detached garage to check on her around 1 in the afternoon. That is where he found her deceased body.

In this month’s spotlight, Cold Case Detective Travis Oliver Sr. delves into the details surrounding the death of Sheila D. Hughes.

Detetive Oliver states that at the time in 1999, the suspect would be somebody who matched Hughes lifestyle. The suspect is described as somebody who would like to, “party, like to drink, possibly smoke marijuana and just had a party life.”

JSO detectives have been working diligently to examine all available evidence and following any potential leads.

As we continue to seek justice for crime victims, both old and new, and their loved ones, we continue our campaign, "Cold Case Spotlight". This monthly feature spotlights a murder that our agency has classified as a cold case. Our hope is that this may lead to information that… pic.twitter.com/CngELM8Dyo — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) December 15, 2023

Anyone having any information related to Sheila D. Hughes’ death is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.









