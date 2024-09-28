‘This storm spared no one:’ 17 people dead in Georgia after Helene

GEORGIA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced at a news conference on Saturday that 17 people died in the state during Helene.

“This storm spared no one,” he told the crowd.

In Blackshear, Assistant Fire Chief Vernon Leon Davis while responding to a call. According to Kemp, a tree fell on top of his vehicle.

In McDuffie County, a 27-year-old mother and her one-month-old twins were killed after a tree fell on their home.

A seven-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl were killed in Washington County. A tree fell on their home, and they were trapped inside a burning house.

A 57-year-old man died in Dublin after a tree crashed into his home, according to Kemp.

