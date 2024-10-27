'This was inhumane:' Family of hit-and-run survivor continues search for suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local woman, 53-year-old Robbie Roberts, is fighting for her life after a driver hit her and then drove off on Tuesday.

Family members said she spent her life helping others, and now they are calling on the community to return the favor. They are looking for answers as the suspect is still on the run.

Meanwhile, Roberts is on life-support at UF Health.

“This was inhumane. There’s no way you can sleep at night knowing that you hit something and not even consider getting out to see,” said Renee Williams, Robbie’s sister.

Roberts is an Air Force veteran and founder of a local organization teaching girls about abstinence.

She was out on her morning walk on Oct. 22 when police said a car hit her at the intersection of Lenox Avenue and Normandy Boulevard.

Robbie’s sister said a second car hit Robbie right after however, that driver stopped to help.

She is thankful to that driver because they made the 911 phone call. The family is still looking for answers as they hold onto hope Robbie will survive.

“Robbie is loving and kind. She’s the glue in any situation,” said Renee Williams.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information about the car or the driver. The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s with a woman in the passenger seat.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for updates on the case, we are waiting to hear back.

