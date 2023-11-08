‘This will be a really big help for us:’ Local Navy veteran receives a new ride

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local Navy veteran is getting back on the road. On Wednesday, Peaches, which is the name she likes to go by, was handed the keys to her new ride, a pre-owned car.

This all happening just before Veterans Day

Peaches served four years in the Navy.

“I joined the military after high school,” said Peaches. “I was the culinary specialist on the ship.”

She said after her service, life hasn’t’ been the easiest.

“There’s been ups and downs, but it’s been on a better path now,” said Peaches.

She’s a single-mom of a 13-year-old daughter and a 20-year-old son, and she said getting around town has been the biggest burden.

“We’ve been taking public transportation for about a year and a half, and it’s been really rough on us,” said Peaches.

But as of Wednesday, she has a new ride. Peaches got the keys to a pre-owned black 2021 Toyota Camry.

This special moment was made possible through Progressive Insurance’s 11th annual Keys to Progress.

“This year we are giving away our 1,000th vehicle to a veteran,” said the event’s director, Thomas Walker.

The program provides veterans with reliable transportation, helping them get back on the road and move forward in life.

For Peaches, she said this car will be life changing for her family.

“This will be a really big help for us,” said Peaches.

