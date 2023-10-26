Thousands of dollars approved for continued support of Vilano Beach Main Street programs

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners approved an agreement with Vilano Beach Main Street, Inc. (VBMS) to finance $58,000 for continued support of various projects. According to the county, the money will be used for the non-profit organization’s plans to “enhance, promote, and preserve the historic character of the Vilano Beach Town Center and surrounding areas.”

In addition to the approved financial agreement, on Oct. 24, SJC celebrated the groundbreaking of the $1.8 million Vilano Beach Oceanfront park Renovation Project. The project will include improvements to the beach walkovers, a new covered performance stage with terraced seating, a new outdoor climbing play structure and recreational features, and numerous enhancements to public facilities and the parking lot area.

The Art-Deco-inspired Hyatt Place St. Augustine/Vilano Beach also opened its doors in early October. The 7,000-square-foot property boasts 120 rooms and includes a ballroom. The hotel includes an indoor/outdoor flex space of 20,000 square feet, a new restaurant, and a rooftop bar.

“There is a lot of economic synergy happening in Vilano Beach,” LaCerva said. “The excitement and energy are exceeding expectations.”

