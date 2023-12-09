Thousands go home with free toys and bikes as part of Jacksonville holiday tradition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Another year of holiday cheer in the “River City,” as thousands of families across Jacksonville flooded the Prime Osborn Convention Center on Saturday for their chance at free toys and bikes this holiday season.

It’s all a part of the annual Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville, which gives a chance for something extra under the tree for those less fortunate.

Kaylee Battle was one of thousands of kids going home with an extra dose of holiday cheer on Saturday, as she took home a bag of toys and a free bike for the holidays.

“I’m excited because I got more presents and a bike,” Battle screamed with joy. “I’m gonna ride my bike every day.”

In fact, city officials even showed up to the massive event, with Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan dressed in Christmas red with her holiday cheer.

“It’s been going on for 25 years. It just shows you that when we put our minds to love and unity and doing the right thing for families, that we can’t be stopped,” said Mayor Deegan with a smile.

With over 3,000 stuffed animals, 20,000 toys, 300 bikes and 535 wheeled items given out at the event, Diane Halverson, the Executive Director of the annual Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville, said at the event Saturday she’s already planning for next year’s event.

“I start literally during the party,” Halverson chuckled. “Trying to talk to people and making sure they have a good time and come back. And then I try to get as many new potential sponsors in the building.”

All to make sure the holiday cheer jingles on for girls and children like Isabella Lamon and those less fortunate.

“This is really special for me. Because I know a lot of people out there don’t have any gifts for Christmas,” little Isabelle said with a big smile, clutching her brand new stuffed animal.

Those looking to donate to next year’s event can do so by clicking on the link here.

From everyone at Action News Jax, happy holidays!

