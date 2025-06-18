Threats escalate as President Trump calls for Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’

Jacksonville, Fl — Israeli warplanes pounded Iran’s capital overnight as Iran launched a small barrage of missiles at Israel with no reports of casualties. An Iranian official warned that that any U.S. intervention in the conflict “would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region.” He did not elaborate, but thousands of American troops are based in nearby countries within range of Iran’s weapons. The U.S. has threatened a massive response to any attack.

Three Big Things to Know:

This morning, the Jacksonville Aviation Authority will meet to discuss moving money toward rebuilding the parking garage at the airport. Monday marked exactly one month since fire destroyed or damaged dozens of cars. JIA says the northside of the hourly garage is open, but the southside remains closed.

Florida Tax Watch is calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to veto more than $22 million worth of projects. Among the local items on their so-called budget turkey list: funding for the Jacksonville Museum of Science and History, upgrades to the Florida Theater as well as the Clay County Archives building and two trail projects.

Back to back championships for the Panthers, as Florida keeps its stranglehold on Lord Stanley. The Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 Tuesday night at Amerant Bank Arena. Sam Reinhart scored four goals and received the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. Four of the last six Stanley Cups have been won by Florida teams, with Tampa Bay winning in 2020 and ’21.

First Alert Weather: Isolated afternoon inland storms. Highs today in the lower to mid 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees along the coast. Isolated afternoon storms developing between 2-4 pm inland either side of I-95 to Highway 301. Afternoon highs continue in the mid 90s through at least Friday. A lot of dry times over the weekend with only and isolated inland shower/storm.

TROPICS: No areas of concern.