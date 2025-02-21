Three bodies discovered during wellness check part of apparent double-murder suicide: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent double-murder suicide.

Detectives said JSO officers found three bodies inside a home on Gilmore St. in the Murray Hill area.

Neighbors tell Action News Jax it’s usually a pretty quiet area, so they were shocked and scared to learn about this investigation.

“It’s terrifying,” neighbor Jim Wallman said. “Knowing there was a gun in there, and there were three gunshot victims right across the street.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Wallman lives on Gilmore St. right across the home of the crime. He said the residents had moved in around October.

Last night, he said he saw police doing a welfare check at the home, but they returned Thursday around noon to do another one.

After talking to family members from out of town, JSO detectives said they realized they needed to go inside the house.

That’s when officers found two women and one man with apparent gunshot wounds.

JSO said one appeared to be self-inflicted.

Read: Hallmark star Eric Mabius pushed woman, pulled out ‘fistfuls’ of her hair at Yulee pub, deputies say

One neighbor, Mark Holt, said the man living inside the home went by ‘Supreme’ and would talk to him often. He said a few days prior, Supreme gave him some warning bells.

“He said some s*** like he was in his feelings and said some other s***,” Holt said. “When you got a friend or you know somebody that is dealing with mental issues and then have other issues on top of that, try to be there more.”

Police said the bodies were found in several different bedrooms, and they are still working to learn the relationships.

Wallman said during the few months they lived there; he hadn’t heard any arguments there before.

“One of the women in there was a traveling nurse, there was another woman in there who was in a wheelchair, and I’d been there a couple of times to help them move the wheelchair.”

Detectives said there are no outstanding suspects, and this is still pending classification.

JSO is are working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office. If you have any information, contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, by email atjsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org, or via CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

Read: NE FL cold weather shelters open for Thursday night freeze

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.