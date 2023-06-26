News

Three Jacksonville teens selected to the Youth Goalball team

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Five teens and two alternates were selected to represent the U.S. in the Goalball Youth World Championship in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Of those selected, three of them are from Jacksonville, Tristan Brennan, Hussam Itani, and Khayree Lofton.

To help train, Hussam Itani says he goes to the gym, on average, three times a week. “I usually go to LA Fitness and go out on their gym court and practice my throws and practice my blocking routine and how I can improve on that,” says Itani, who received numerous accolades including “Most Outstanding Male Player” as well as multiple All-Americans.

A fundraiser has been set up to help the team travel to Brazil for the World Championship with the goal being $25,000.

You can find the rules for Goalball here and check out the interview with Head Coach Keith Young.

