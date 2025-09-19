Three people arrested following search of Interlachen property, including fentanyl suspect

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in Interlachen after deputies found a wanted pair hiding in a camper and charged a third person on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies had an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Hunter Spence and 35-year-old Jacqueline Kaufman. Kaufman was believed to be hiding at 116 Grow Street in Interlachen with Spence.

Kaufman was wanted for the sale of fentanyl.

53-year-old Lorraine Kaufman was questioned about Jaqueline and Spence’s whereabouts when deputies arrived at Grow Street, the sheriff’s office says.

Lorraine was arrested and charged with an accessory after the fact, a second-degree felony, and resisting arrest without violence for her attempt to hide Spence. She was taken to the Putnam County Jail and is being held on $3,000 bond.

Soon after Lorraine was placed in a patrol car, deputies located Spence hiding in a camper on the property, along with Jacqueline Kaufman. Both were arrested on their warrants.

Spence was charged with resisting an officer without violence. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and is held without the benefit of bond, the sheriff’s office says.

Jaqueline Kaufman was charged with resisting an officer without violence. She was also taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $50,000 bond.

