Three teens seriously hurt in Nassau County morning crash

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A car with three teenagers inside collided with a tree in Callahan on Tuesday morning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near River Road. The car they were in was traveling south when it went off the road during a curve on Bypass Road.

The car collided with a tree and came to a stop near the tree line.

FHP said that the 17-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries while another 16-year-old passenger was in critical condition. All three were transported to a local hospital by emergency medical services.

FHP is investigating the crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.