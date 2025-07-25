Three women shot to death, shooter hospitalized in Nassau County domestic incident

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Three women are dead and a man is in the hospital after being shot at a home in Hilliard on Thursday night.

The shooting, witnessed by a 5-year-old girl, occurred at a home on West 12th Avenue at about 8 p.m., a distraught Sheriff Bill Leeper said at a news conference Friday morning.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“It’s sad. It’s tragic. It’s heartbreaking,” Leeper said before giving details about what happened in the home.

Deputies arrived at the location and tried to make contact with the occupants in the home. When they could not, they entered the home through the front door and found an adult female lying in a pool of blood in the living room, Leeper said.

A male was also on the floor in the living in a pool a blood with a rifle near him, the sheriff said.

Another woman was found shot in the dining room and the other in the bathroom, Leeper said. All three woman were pronounced dead at the scene and the male still had a pulse.

He was flown by helicopter to a Jacksonville hospital. Leeper described his condition as clinically dead as medical professional are keeping alive so his organs can be used.

Leeper said the male shot the three woman and turned the gun on himself. His name is Christopher Rowell. The names of the woman were not given.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Leeper said the found are related, but would not say how. The names of the women were not given pending notification to the next of kin, Leeper said.

Shooting witnessed by child

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.