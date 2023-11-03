Tickets go on sale today for the John Moreland concert

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — The American singer and song writer, John Moreland will be preforming in Ponte Vedra.

Tickets will be on sale Nov. 2.

The concert will be Feb. 2 at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

Moreland’s music focuses on acoustic folk and pop. He has previously performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CBS This Morning, and NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

Moreland is discussing his new album Birds in the Ceiling a nine-song collection that offers the most comprehensive insight into the thoughts and sounds swimming around in his head to date.

Chris Staples will be his special guest.

People can also purchase tickets in person at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

To purchase tickets you can click here . Tickets will be ranged from $36 to $41.

