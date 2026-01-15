Tickets on sale now for the Bourbon & Brisket fundraiser for Feeding Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida will host its sixth annual Bourbon & Brisket fundraising event on Jan. 31 at Strings Brewery in Jacksonville Beach.

The event features tastings from local food and beverage vendors, an auction, games and live music.

This event plays a role in raising awareness and financial support for Feeding Northeast Florida, which serves more than 310,000 individuals facing food insecurity across a 12-county region.

General admission tickets cost $175 per person. Each ticket includes a whiskey tasting led by an executive bourbon steward, curated dishes from renowned chefs and a selection of craft cocktails.

Tickets can be purchased at feedingnefl.org/bourbon-and-brisket/.

The event is scheduled from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

