Tim Meadows to perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. — Saturday Night Live alum Tim Meadows has a performance scheduled in Ponte Vedra Beach.

The actor, writer and comedian will perform at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall on Friday, September 5.

Meadows was one of the longest-running cast members on Saturday Night Live. He played the principal in the hit movie, Mean Girls, and starred in Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 with Adam Sandler and Chris Rock.

Tickets are on sale now. You can buy them through AXS or in person at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre box office. It’s open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prices range from $29 to $56.

