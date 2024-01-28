Time is almost up, will you answer the call?

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County Fire Rescue has alerted the community of an application countdown. Time is running out for you to join one of the fastest growing fire departments in Florida.

If you are interested in a challenging and fulfilling career in firefighting, consider joining St. Johns County Fire Rescue (SJCFR).

Currently, they are seeking skilled and motivated individuals who are certified EMTs or Paramedics to work as Firefighters.

As a member of SJCFR, you will have the opportunity to work for one of the fastest-growing fire departments in Florida. Firefighters play a vital role in protecting the community and saving lives.

With state-of-the-art equipment and ongoing training programs, SJCFR is committed to providing firefighters with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

If you are passionate about public service, have a strong work ethic, and are dedicated to making a difference in your community, Today is the last day to apply.

