Timucuan Parks Foundation calls for volunteers for the 2024 International Coastal Cleanup Sept. 21

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Timucuan Parks Foundation (TPF) is urging local volunteers to join them for the 2024 International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 21. The nonprofit organization will be leading cleanup efforts across three local parks from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Volunteers can participate in the cleanup at three designated locations: Fort Caroline National Memorial (9 a.m. - 11 a.m.), Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park (8 a.m. - 10 a.m.), and Reddie Point Preserve (8 a.m. - 10 a.m.). Participants should meet at the visitor’s center at Fort Caroline National Memorial, the entrance gate at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, or the pavilion by the pier at Reddie Point Preserve.

Volunteers are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and clothing suitable for getting dirty. Bringing work gloves and a reusable water bottle is recommended. TPF will provide additional supplies, including gloves, trash bags, and water refills, along with snacks for participants.

The event is open to all ages, though volunteers under eighteen must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian, and children under sixteen must be accompanied by an adult. Waivers are available on the Timucuan Parks Foundation website.

International Coastal Cleanup Day aims to raise awareness about the impact of water pollution on the environment. Those interested in participating can contact TPF at info@timucuanparks.org or call (904) 374-1107 for more information.

About Timucuan Parks Foundation

Timucuan Parks Foundation is dedicated to preserving Jacksonville’s natural areas through community engagement, education, and environmental stewardship. Founded in 1999, the foundation plays a key role in maintaining the largest urban park system in the contiguous United States. For more information, visit timucuanparks.org.

