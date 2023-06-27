Timucuan Parks Foundation and JaxParks inviting community to help with beautification projects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Timucuan Parks Foundation (TPF) and the City of Jacksonville’s JaxParks are asking the community to join them throughout the summer for service projects in city preserves around Jacksonville.
The projects are a chance for the community to help with park beautification and for students to earn community service hours.
The community clean-up events will take place on the following dates and locations:
- Thursday, June 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park at 7000 Roosevelt Blvd. Volunteers will help with historic road and trail maintenance, invasive plant removal and litter pickup.
- Monday, July 3 at Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park at 500 Wonderwood Dr. from 9 a.m. until noon. Volunteers should let the gate attendant know they are there for the park and shoreline cleanup project.
- Wednesday, July 5 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Castaway Island Preserve at 2921 San Pablo Rd. S. For this service project, volunteers will be participating in the monthly pollinator garden maintenance and park cleanup.
- Tuesday, July 18 at Bulls Bay Preserve from 9 a.m. to noon. The preserve is at 8017 Old Plank Rd. Volunteers will help with trail maintenance and litter pickup.
- Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Castaway Island Preserve at 2921 San Pablo Rd. S. for monthly pollinator garden maintenance and park cleanup.
For all projects, volunteers should wear closed-toe shoes, clothes they won’t mind getting dirty and a hat. Bring work gloves if you have them, sunscreen, insect repellent and a full reusable water bottle. TPF will provide additional water, snacks, work equipment and insect repellent.
Students can earn community service hours. Children under 16 must be supervised by their parent/guardian or scout leader during the project. Anyone under 18 years old must have a parent/guardian’s signature on the liability waiver before starting work. The waiver and a form to join TPF’s volunteer list can be accessed at https://www.timucuanparks.org/volunteer/. For more information, contact Felicia Boyd at fboyd@timucuanparks.org or call (904) 374-1107.