Tina Turner musical coming to Jacksonville, tickets on sale now

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tina - The Tina Turner Musical is coming to Jacksonville in March 2024 and tickets are on sale, now.

Variety calls it “Roof-Raising! It hits the rafters” and The New York Times said, “I’ve rarely heard an audience with this might a roar.”

Tina- The Tina Turner Musical originally opened on Broadway on Nov. 7, 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

On this North American tour, Ari Groover and Parris Lewis will evenly share the role of Tina Turner.

The musical will be opening on Mar. 5 and will run until Mar. 10 at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets are available at fscjartistseries.org or by calling 904-632-5000. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 904-632-5050 or by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org.

