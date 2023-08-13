Today is the last day to visit Jacksonville’s Unicorn World

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Unicorn World offers a unique opportunity for families to build memories together through themed activities, which include an enchanted forest, arts and crafts, storytime, and custom-made life-sized, moving, and neighing unicorns.

The ticketed event is geared toward all ages and will include additional experiences such as unicorn bounce houses, rides, face painting, professional photos, and a gift shop.

Life-sized, animatronic unicorns, enchanted forest, unicorn-themed decorations and activities, children and families participating in activities.

This Sunday, August 13, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., is the last day to enjoy Unicorn World.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.